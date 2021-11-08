Gov. Abbott Says Texas Ports Can Fix National Supply Chain Crisis

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

"Texas ports are open & ready to help fix America's supply chain backlog," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Twitter. "We can get goods out faster & at a lower cost than California due to our centralized location. Choose Texas."

Everyone knows the American supply chain is crumbling. According to Vox, "Manufacturing bottlenecks and shipping delays have resulted in cargo piling up not only in port terminals but also in rail yards and warehouses. Critical equipment, like shipping containers and truck chassis, is unavailable, causing distribution centers to develop deep backlogs. Meanwhile, a surge in demand has strained the system even further."

President Biden has admirably tried to ease congestion at ports by asking them to remain open 24/7. However, many experts fear that's not enough to permanently ease the bottlenecks causing disruption and chaos for consumers around the country. After all, trucker shortages are making it difficult to transport goods from California to Chicago, New York, or anywhere else around the country. Quoting Douglas Kent, the executive vice president of strategy and alliances at the Association for Supply Chain Management:

“Removing the bottleneck in one area – the ports – doesn’t create flow. It’s commendable that the government is stepping in and trying to assist with port congestion, but other modes of transport that follow from there – rail and trucking – are stressed to breaking too. What they may be hoping for won’t resolve the overarching crisis.”

It's worth noting that California intends to use freight trains to divert cargo to other states in order to relieve some congestion and bottlenecks. Quoting Fox Business: "The Port of Long Beach, the Utah Inland Port Authority and Union Pacific Railroad announced a new partnership aimed at rapidly transporting cargo from terminals in Long Beach to Salt Lake City for further distribution throughout western states."

Another proposed solution to ease supply chain issues is using the newly remodeled Interoceanic Highway to transport goods via road from Mexican ports (such as Mazatlán) to the United States. According to The Guardian, "products can be off-loaded and shipped across Mexico on Highway 40 for import into the United States in south Texas." Therefore, the US could theoretically alleviate some supply chain bottlenecks by using Mexican ports and then transporting goods to Texas for further distribution throughout the country.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.