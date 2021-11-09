US Navy Names New Ship After Gay Rights Activist

The US Navy has named a new ship after gay rights activist Harvey Milk, who served in the Navy during the Korean War but was reportedly discharged after being confronted about his sexual orientation. The 742-foot ship is the second of six new boats in the Navy's oiler program, which will refuel other Navy ships at sea.

Following a controversial history of gay service members being unable to serve openly due to fears of discrimination, naming the ship after a gay rights activist represents a huge milestone of progress for the LGBT community. Quoting Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro:

"Leaders like Harvey Milk taught us that diversity of backgrounds and experiences help contribute to the strength and resolve of our nation. There is no doubt that the future Sailors aboard this ship will be inspired by Milk's life and legacy."

The US Navy is launching the ship in honor of the gay rights activist when international tensions are rising. For example, China reportedly tested a hypersonic missile that's capable of bypassing defense systems in the United States. "What we saw was a very significant event of a test of a hypersonic weapon system. And it is very concerning," said General Mark Milley. Meanwhile, Pentagon Press Secretary, John Kirby, said, "There's a suite of issues with respect to China from the security perspective that deeply concerns us about the trajectory about where things are going in the Indo-Pacific. Taken together, all of those things are reason for concern and are being used to inform the operational concepts that we want to be able to employ."

According to satellite photographs, at least two replicas of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers have been built at what looks to be a new target range complex in China. Some experts believe the photographs depict a 6-meter-wide rail system with a ship-sized target put on it, which might be used to imitate a moving aircraft carrier during combat training.

