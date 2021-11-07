Lying About Your Vaccination Status Could Result In Jail Time

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUT2c_0cpXOC5L00
Photo via Unsplash

Individuals who lie about their vaccination status to their employer could face a $10,000 fine and up to six months in jail, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) vaccine mandate.

Here's an excerpt from OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) for vaccination and testing, which was recently published on The Federal Register, an official government website:

"Paragraph (j) requires employers to provide each employee with information regarding the prohibitions of 18 U.S.C. 1001 and Section 17(g) of the OSH Act, which provide for criminal penalties associated with knowingly supplying false statements or documentation. The first of these two provisions, 18 U.S.C. 1001(a) is described earlier in this preamble and provides for fines or imprisonment for persons who “knowingly and willfully” (1) falsifies, conceals, or covers up by any trick, scheme, or device a material fact; (2) makes any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation; or (3) makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry. Section 17(g) of the OSH Act provides for fines up to $10,000, and imprisonment for not more than six months, or both, for anyone who “knowingly makes any false statement, representation, or certification” in any application, record, report, plan, or other document “filed or required to be maintained pursuant to this chapter.” False statements or documents made or submitted for purposes of complying with policies required by this ETS could fall under either or both of these statutory provisions."

The Emergency Temporary Standard also says that "by increasing awareness of the possible penalties an employee may face for misrepresenting their vaccination status or test results, OSHA intends to discourage such behavior."

Businesses that do not comply with the OSHA vaccine mandate could also receive a fine of $14,000 per violation, according to NBC News. However, that obviously presents a problem for businesses in states such as Texas, which have reportedly banned mandatory proof of vaccination. "No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a Covid-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19," said Governor Greg Abbott of Texas. So, the next few months will be interesting since Texan businesses will have to choose between conflicting rules from the federal and state government.

Although mandatory vaccinations are somewhat controversial, some people and organizations see them as a vital tool for controlling the pandemic. For example, Dr. Fauci stated that he supports vaccine mandates for air travel, per NBC News. "I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated," he said. It's important to mention that getting vaccinated reduces your risk of hospitalization and death, per the CDC. So if you haven't already, it's worth getting your first shot as soon as possible.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Please consult a doctor before making any decisions that could impact your health.

Comments / 425

