Experts Say Hurricanes Are Getting Stronger Due To Climate Change

Hurricanes in Texas (and around the country) are probably going to get stronger over the next few decades, according to experts. "We have good confidence that greenhouse warming increases the maximum wind intensity that tropical cyclones can achieve," said Jim Kossin during an interview with CNN. "This, in turn, allows for the strongest hurricanes - which are the ones that create the most risk by far - to become even stronger."

We all know that Houston is a frequent target of storms and deadly hurricanes. Flooding happens in coastal regions, and thousands of people lose power for several days when extreme weather events occur. But according to Terence O’Rourke, a hydrology expert at the Harris County Attorney’s Office, a future hurricane could have the power to destroy critical infrastructure beyond repair.

O'Rourke says a storm surge of 26 feet might inundate densely populated, low-lying neighborhoods on the western part of Galveston Bay. For reference, that's well within the realm of possibility for a category four hurricane, according to NOAA, a government agency.

In such a scenario, O'Rourke says the powerful storm surge could slam into chemical and oil storage tanks in Galveston, causing their lethal contents to spill into floodwaters throughout the Houston metro area. “There are thousands of chemical tanks and many refineries with products that are so poisonous, so volatile, and so explosive that the result of this could be the greatest environmental disaster in the history of the planet,” he said in an interview with Texas Monthly. “Downtown Houston could be flooded with deadly chemicals, entire communities could be displaced, and Galveston Bay would go from the vibrant ecological system that it is to something catastrophic—a giant toxic pond.”

Sadly, O'Rourke's prediction of a hurricane causing widespread devastation is within the realm of possibility due to climate change. In recent years, a greater proportion of hurricanes have reached the highest classifications (3, 4, and 5), a trend that's likely to continue as global average temperature rises. So, the probability of a hurricane causing catastrophic damage in Houston (and many other cities) increases as the effects of climate change strengthen storms that hit the United States.

Even if you live further inland than Houston, you might still be affected by strong storms and hurricanes because they're expected to weaken more slowly. According to the BBC, "as the climate keeps warming, the decay of hurricanes will keep getting slower, and consequently, regions farther inland will face the wrath of ever-stronger storms."

