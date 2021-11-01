Some American Cities Might Get Destroyed By Climate Change

Photo via PXFuel

People throughout the United States should prepare for more extreme weather and natural disasters, according to a climate report. "The number of weather, climate, and water extremes are increasing and will become more frequent and severe in many parts of the world as a result of climate change," said World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. "That means more heatwaves, droughts, and forest fires such as those we have observed recently in Europe and North America."

Here are several American cities that might get destroyed by climate-related events:

Houston

According to Science Daily, "Climate change will intensify winds that steer hurricanes north over Texas in the final 25 years of this century, increasing the odds for fast-moving storms like 2008's Ike compared to slow-movers like 2017's Harvey."

The Houston metropolitan area is forecasted to suffer hotter summers, heavier rainfall, and considerably larger hurricanes by the end of the century. Temperatures will also rise throughout Texas, and storms will become more destructive. However, the impacts will be less severe if humanity cuts global emissions and takes climate change more seriously. 

New Orleans

Based on a variety of predictions of absolute sea-level rise and subsidence of the surrounding land, sea levels around New Orleans are expected to rise by 1 to 4.6 feet by 2100. Unfortunately, most of the Louisiana coast is seeing one of the fastest rates of relative sea-level rise in the country. Quoting an article published by Vice News:

"Since the 1950s, Louisiana has seen a 62 percent uptick in extreme rain events, the sort of deluges that brought us the massive Baton Rouge floods in 2016 and the summer 2017 flood. If the rain doesn't wash us out, the sea level is also set to rise around us by almost two feet by 2050, which will also mean ungodly amounts of land loss. Because of climate change, Louisiana could double in its number of droughtswildfires, and heat-related diseases over the next 30 years."

Los Angeles

According to LA County, "Climate change will continue to cause even more extreme heat in the future. Coastal areas and central Los Angeles will experience three times more days of temperatures over 95°F, and the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys will have even more extremely hot weather." Put simply, Los Angeles might become uninhabitable for some people, since the risk of heatstroke (and other heat-related health issues) will be extremely high.

It's also worth mentioning decreased rainfall has already led to droughts in several regions of California, with some counties restricting personal use of water. And unfortunately, the situation in California is forecasted to get much worse over the coming decades.

