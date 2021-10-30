Hospitals Are Struggling To Cope Amid Surge Of Sick Patients

Photo via Pexels

Although case numbers are falling in Texas (and many other states), some hospitals are struggling to cope with a giant influx of sick patients arriving in the Emergency Department (ER).

"We are hearing from members in every part of the country," noted Dr. Lisa Moreno, president of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine (AAEM), during an interview with NPR. "The Midwest, the South, the Northeast, the West ... they are seeing this exact same phenomenon."

Chronic illnesses have worsened due to long treatment delays and medical staff focusing on the pandemic. For example, some health care providers around the country (and the world) paused routine cancer screenings and elective surgeries.

Unfortunately, that means many people have arrived in the ER with severe symptoms due to a lack of treatment over the last 18 months. Plus, the surge in patient admissions means some hospitals cannot provide treatment to people in a timely manner.

"I always feel very, very bad when I walk down the hallway and see that people are in pain or needing to sleep," said Tiffani Dusang, the Emergency Room director at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan. "But they have to be in the hallway with, as you can see, 10 or 15 people walking by every minute."

It's also worth discussing the crisis facing psychiatric hospitals around the country. According to The Georgia Recorder, "The shortage of beds in Georgia's state psychiatric facilities reflects a national trend linked to staffing deficits that are cramping services in the public mental health system."

