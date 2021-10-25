A Dangerous Storm Will Hit The United States This Week

Photo by NASA

70 million Americans are in the path of a dangerous storm that's headed toward the United States. According to CNN, "The threat zone stretches from the southern Appalachians to New York City, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Damaging winds will be the main threat, with some isolated threats of large hail or tornadoes. Flash flooding is another concern. From Massachusetts to New Jersey, flash flood watches will be in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon."

Due to the possibility of urban flooding, a flood watch has been issued for virtually all of southern New England and the New York metro area. Despite the month's lower-than-average rainfall, the unusually rainy summer has left the region with a surplus of water. Flooding of city streets, as well as rivers is a possibility. Therefore, government agencies are advising citizens to be cautious while walking, driving, or doing any type of activity in hazardous weather conditions.

Meanwhile, on the west coast, strong winds and heavy rain caused by the bomb cyclone will continue to batter regions of California. Flooding was caused by the heavy rain, resulting in several high-water rescues, and poor road conditions led to car crashes around the San Francisco Bay Area.

In related news, a storm brought on by the bomb cyclone killed two people in Seattle when a tree fell on a car. The storm generated Mudslides and flash floods throughout the local area, which also saw power lines uprooted, resulting in outages.

