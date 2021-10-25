People With Vaccine Side Effects Recommend Getting A Shot

Photo via Pexels

The CDC has acknowledged that the Covid-19 vaccine produces rare side effects in a small minority of people. But even those who experienced heart inflammation, muscle weakness, or other rare side effects are advocating for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Anthony Flint wrote in The Boston Globe about his experience with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) after receiving the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. "As of this summer, 0.0008 percent of people had contracted GBS after getting the J&J shot, or roughly 1 out of 128,000 people. The chances of something bad happening looms vastly larger every time we get behind the wheel of a car. This isn't easy for me to say. Even as I get around with a cane, I still recommend getting the vaccine."

Paul Kirsch was vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as he was eligible. Even though he already had ALS, a life-limiting condition, he wanted to live as long as possible and convinced his wife that being vaccinated was a "must." However, Paul suffered a "breakthrough infection" and contracted Covid-19, despite being fully vaccinated. He began displaying symptoms immediately after his unvaccinated caretaker caught COVID-19, according to his wife. He passed away on September 5th. During his illness, Paul stated his hope that everyone would get vaccinated, despite the risk of developing a breakthrough infection, as Covid-19 can be extremely dangerous for vulnerable people like him.

Contrary to what online conspiracy theorists want you to believe, getting vaccinated is safe and effective for most people. According to the CDC, "More than 408 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14th, 2020, through October 18th, 2021. During this time, VAERS received 8,878 reports of death (0.0022%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine."

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before getting vaccinated or making any other decision that could impact your health.