Fauci Should Be Fired For Lying, Says GOP Senator

What used to be a conspiracy theory is now a leading hypothesis for the origins of Covid-19. Many experts believe the pandemic may have started via an accidental lab leak of a virus in Wuhan, China.

Even the head of the World Health Organization says the possibility of a lab leak needs to be investigated further. And since millions of people have died from Covid-19, it's important to find the true origins of the pandemic, so we can reduce the chance of a pandemic happening again.

Here's a video from the BBC that explains why some experts believe the pandemic started in a Wuhan Lab:

Dr. Fauci has previously made some contentious statements in front of Congress. He said the National Institute of Health (NIH) never funded gain of function research (a process in which a virus is artificially manipulated to gain new abilities or functions, such as increased infectivity in humans). And while he may have believed what he was saying, the NIH recently admitted they funded research that enhanced bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, contradicting Fauci's congressional statements. Quoting an article published by Vanity Fair:

"The NIH sent a letter to members of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce that acknowledged two facts. One was that EcoHealth Alliance, a New York City-based nonprofit that partners with far-flung laboratories to research and prevent the outbreak of emerging diseases, did indeed enhance a bat coronavirus to become potentially more infectious to humans, which the NIH letter described as an "unexpected result" of the research it funded that was carried out in partnership with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The second was that EcoHealth Alliance violated the terms of its grant conditions stipulating that it had to report if its research increased the viral growth of a pathogen by tenfold."

Due to the recent revelations, Dr. Anthony Fauci should be fired, according to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). "He's probably never going to admit that he lied, he's going to continue to disassemble and try to work around the truth and massage the truth." Sen. Rand Paul continued to say, "We're calling for an investigation and hearings on this. We've been calling for that for months... There's been a great deal of resistance on the Democrat side, but would we not want to know the origin of the virus and to know if it came from a lab, particularly since this research still goes on?"

"In the letter, they acknowledge that, yes, the viruses did gain in function, they became more dangerous. So they've created a virus that doesn't exist in nature to become more dangerous. That is gain of function," Sen. Paul said. "Now they try to justify it by saying, well, it was an unexpected result. I'm not sure I buy that. Think about it, you take an unknown virus, you combine it with another virus, and you get a super-virus, you have no idea whether it gains functions or loses function. That's what the experiment is. But I don't know how anybody could argue that that's not gain of function research."

To provide a counter-argument to Sen. Rand Paul's claims, it's difficult to prove whether Fauci knowingly lied to Congress. However, the recent developments from the NIH letter prove that what he said was untruthful. But with all of that in mind, this will inevitably lead to a decline in trust of Dr. Fauci from the American people.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before making any decisions that could impact your health.