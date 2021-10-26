A Flesh-Eating STD Is Spreading Amongst Men

Photo via Pexels

A Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) that causes "beefy red" genital ulcers called Donovanosis is rapidly spreading amongst men. Because it develops large, ulcer-like sores that can harm genital tissues, Donovanosis is known as the "flesh-eating STD," according to Healthline. Nodules and permanent scars might form if left untreated. It's important to mention that it's sometimes misdiagnosed by doctors as genital cancer. Quoting Dr. Shree Datta, a doctor based in the United Kingdom:

"Donovanosis - which was previously thought to be restricted to places including India, Brazil, and New Guinea - is becoming more common on these shores. As well as the awful symptoms, it's important people are aware that it's a known risk factor for the transmission of HIV."

Dr. Datta clarified that Donovanosis symptoms usually appear a month after a sexual encounter with an infected person. Plus, "severe cases can lead to permanent scarring and damage to the genitals, as well as discoloration and even irreversible swelling, so this is definitely one to watch."

The STD is commonly transmitted through unprotected sex. So if you want to avoid catching Donovanosis (or any other sexually transmitted disease), it's important to use contraception when engaging in sexual activity, per the CDC. The Centers for Disease Prevention & Control also say, "reducing your number of sex partners can decrease your risk for STDs. It is still important that you and your partner get tested and that you share your test results with one another."

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before making any decisions that could impact your health.