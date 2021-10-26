Dr. Fauci Says Children Will Be Vaccinated Soon

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHbe2_0cZf7THA00
Photo via NIAID on Flickr

If you want your child to get the Covid-19 vaccine, I have good news. The Biden administration recently announced that children aged 5 to 11 will be able to acquire a COVID-19 vaccination from their local pharmacy and maybe even their school, as it revealed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer injection for young children soon. Quoting a press release:

"The Administration will work with states and local partners to make vaccination sites available at schools and other trusted community-based sites across the country. The Administration, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is providing full funding to states to support vaccination operations and outreach – including setting up sites, procuring equipment and supplies to store and administer the vaccine, providing transportation to and from vaccination sites, and communicating with the public, such as through in-person community engagement, call center support, public service announcements, and translation services. And, for those schools who need extra help, the Administration will launch a new effort to match school districts with vaccine providers who will provide on-site vaccination clinics for their students and local communities."

"If all goes well, and we get the regulatory approval and the recommendation from the CDC, it's entirely possible (if not very likely) that vaccines will be available for children from 5 to 11 within the first week or two of November," said Dr. Fauci.

After extensive tests were completed to assure the safety of the vaccinations, federal officials will meet in the next few weeks to analyze the advantages of providing COVID shots to children in that age bracket. According to research results, Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine looks safe and approximately 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, as the US contemplates expanding vaccines to that age range. Doses will begin to be sent to providers across the country within hours of formal approval, which is expected to be granted at the beginning of November.

"We're completing the operational planning to ensure vaccinations for kids aged 5-11 are available, easy, and convenient," said White House official Jeff Zients. The Biden administration emphasized the push to extend vaccination to young kids would differ from the outset of the country's vaccine rollout 10 months ago, when a lack of doses and capacity concerns forced many Americans to wait in agony - with many experiencing "vaccine envy."

It's important to mention the Biden administration has ordered enough child doses for the country's estimated 28 million children aged 5 to 11. So, once the vaccine is approved, millions of doses will be sent around the country as soon as possible.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before getting vaccinated or making any other decision that could impact your health.

