Flu Vaccine Mandates Are Being Enforced Around The United States

According to The Washington Post, "a number of major universities are going beyond their usual autumn flu vaccine pushes — and enacting mandates." This is allegedly happening around the United States - even in states where vaccine mandates have been the subject of recent controversy (such as Florida).

According to media reports, Johns Hopkins, the University of Miami, and Maryland's McDaniel College, and the entire University of California system have all mandated the flu vaccine as a condition of attending class.

At the University of South Carolina, faculty and staff are now required to get the influenza vaccine by November 1st. Meanwhile, in Massachusetts, "the influenza (flu) vaccine is now required for all college students for the 2020-2021 school year," according to the Wellesley College website. And over in Colorado, the University of Denver is mandating all students and staff to be vaccinated against influenza by Mid December.

California is taking things a step further. According to a statement by Michael Drake, President of the University of California system, those who do not comply with a new vaccine mandate will be forced to undergo regular testing for influenza.

Some people are extremely supportive of influenza vaccine mandates in colleges. "It's not tyranny if they're just trying to keep you safe and healthy," said Olivia Difilippo, a senior public relations major during an interview with USC Annenberg Media. "I feel like everyone should want to be able to get out of this pandemic and not have to worry about being sick in general."

According to the CDC, "An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to help protect against flu. Vaccination has been shown to have many benefits, including reducing the risk of flu illnesses, hospitalizations, and even the risk of flu-related death in children. While some people who get a flu vaccine may still get sick, flu vaccination has been shown in several studies to reduce the severity of illness."

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before getting vaccinated or making any other decision that could impact your health.