Doctors Warn Unvaccinated People Are Prolonging The Pandemic

"The current wave of Covid infections is concentrated heavily among people who are not fully vaccinated," said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm during a press conference.

Throughout the United States, many people are wondering if they should get vaccinated or not. After all, the national mortality rate for Covid-19 is approximately 1.6%, according to data published by John Hopkins University. Of course, breakthrough infections are occurring since the virus is mutating and new variants are frequently emerging. People who have been fully vaccinated are still contracting the disease. However, their risk of being hospitalized or dying from Covid-19 is much lower than if they hadn't been vaccinated at all. Quoting an article published by the CDC:

"The Delta variant is more contagious than previous variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. However, studies so far indicate that the vaccines used in the United States work well against the Delta variant, particularly in preventing severe disease and hospitalization. Overall, if there are more infections with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), there will be more vaccine breakthrough infections. However, the risk of infection, hospitalization, and death are all much lower in vaccinated compared to unvaccinated people."

"The bottom line is this: We have the scientific tools we need to turn the corner on this pandemic. Vaccination works and will protect us from the severe complications of Covid-19," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

In essence, getting vaccinated is all about lowering your chances of becoming seriously ill or dying from Covid-19. After all, the CDC recently reported that unvaccinated people are eleven times more likely to die and ten times more likely to require hospitalization from Covid-19. And according to reports published by CNN, "the most glaring issue prolonging the pandemic is the large swath of unvaccinated people, who are filling up hospitals and dying from the persistent virus."

When you get vaccinated, your immune system produces antibodies that teach it how to recognize the Covid-19 virus in the future. So, if you contract Covid-19 after being vaccinated, your immune system will have an easier time killing the pathogen and stopping the disease. People who haven't been vaccinated, on the other hand, are less likely to have antibodies, potentially making it harder for their immune system to respond to the virus.

It's worth mentioning the debate surrounding natural immunity. A scientific study from Israel recently found that natural immunity provides stronger protection than vaccine-induced immunity. And when you think about it, that makes sense. Because according to research published by the BBC, most Covid vaccines train your body to spot the spike protein, while contracting the actual virus would give your immune system a much broader immune response since it'll recognize the other 28 proteins in the Covid-19 virus. However, the CDC still recommends getting vaccinated after catching the disease since "research has not yet shown how long you are protected from getting COVID-19 again after you recover from Covid-19."

For full transparency, I've received two shots of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and had minimal side effects (sore arm and swelling at the injection site for several days).

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before getting vaccinated or making any other decision that could impact your health.