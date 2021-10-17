Experts Warn More Food Shortages Are Coming To Grocery Stores

Photo via Pexels

If you've recently been shopping, you probably noticed a lot of empty shelves. As a result, many Americans have used the hashtag #emptyshelvesjoe on social media to express their dissatisfaction with the country's worsening supply chain crisis, per The New York Post.

"The supply chain is broken, inflation is insane, gas prices are the highest in 7 years," noted Carmine Sabia." Meanwhile, Susan St. James said, "We're going to have to cancel Christmas this year because nobody can buy toys for the kids. Thanks, #emptyshelvesjoe."

The national supply chain is crumbling due to labor shortages and logistical problems in transporting items from one city to another. And to make things worse, container ships are struggling to offload their goods due to delays at ports around the country. "As long as you have 60 cargo ships parked off Long Beach, consumers are going to find it difficult to check all the boxes on their Christmas shopping list," said Daniel Roccato, personal finance expert at Credible, who is also a Clinical Professor of Finance at the University of San Diego. "Globalization has brought consumers low prices and incredible variety. But globalization comes with a cost, interdependence. Right now, we are in a painful cycle of factory shutdowns, snarled shipping, and a shortage of workers."

It's important to remember that the Biden Administration is trying to resolve the national supply chain crisis. For example, according to reports published by NPR, "The White House says plans are in place to increase capacity at major California ports and with large goods carriers, including Walmart, FedEx, and UPS." But while Joe Biden may have good intentions, his actions may not be enough to fix the supply chain crisis in time for Christmas. That's why many mainstream news outlets (such as Reuters) are warning of prolonged food and product shortages that could last several months. And unfortunately, Americans are already feeling the impact of supply chain disruptions on their daily lives.

In Texas, many small businesses are struggling to keep up with demand for goods and services. And to make things worse, chaos in the transportation industry is pushing up the price of fuel at local gas stations. "The shortage of delivery truck drivers clearly has an impact at the retail level," said SMU Economist Mike Davis in an interview with Fox News. "If it takes longer and costs more to get delivered to the pumps, that's going to be reflected in the price at the pumps."

Statistics recently released by the Department of Labor show a worrying trend for job growth in many industries. According to The Washington Post, "The number of people quitting their jobs has surged to record highs, pushed by a combination of factors that include Americans sensing ample opportunity and better pay elsewhere."

In Boston, schools are facing supply chain disruption for lunch deliveries and other important meals that are vital for students. And over in Arizona, some grocery stores are raising their prices due to a shortage of many products. Quoting an article published by CNN:

"Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of a number of their products, including items such as Rice Krispies Treats, Sour Patch Kids, some Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavors."

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.