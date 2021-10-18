Experts Warn Climate Change Poses A Huge Threat To Humanity

Photo via Unsplash

According to The Texas Tribune, "A hotter Texas will threaten public health, squeeze the state's water supply, strain the electric grid and push more species toward extinction." And while that might seem like climate alarmism, it's sadly backed by a lot of scientific data.

A study published by The Dallas Observer looked at the effects of climate change over the next few decades. While average summer and winter temperatures are expected to rise due to climate change, the impact in Texas will be most visible in the number of days with extreme heat each year. During the last 30 years, the average Texan has endured 43 days of temperatures exceeding 95°F. However, that number is expected to rise to 80 days per year by mid-century and 106 days per year by 2059. With all of that in mind, it doesn't take a genius to realize that climate change could destroy Texas and render large portions of the state uninhabitable by the end of the century.

Dr. Giorgio Parisi recently won the Nobel Prize for his work on climate change and complex systems that influence global warming. "I am very pleased to have this Nobel because it is a recognition of all the fields I have been working in," he said. However, Parisi emphasized that climate change poses a "huge threat to humanity" and that countries must act as soon as possible.

The United States isn't the only country that will suffer devastating consequences from climate change. According to research published by The Guardian, China could suffer deadly heatwaves that render large swathes of the country uninhabitable. "China is currently the largest contributor to the emissions of greenhouse gases, with potentially serious implications to its own population," said Prof Elfatih Eltahir, who works at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. "Continuation of current global emissions may limit the habitability of the most populous region of the most populous country on Earth."

Thankfully, climate change isn't all doom and gloom. While some parts of the world will, unfortunately, become uninhabitable, global warming will create new opportunities for agriculture in Greenland, Antarctica, and many other places that are currently too cold for large-scale human civilization. Quoting an article published by Scientific American:

"A new study has found a steady growth of moss in Antarctica over the last 50 years as temperatures increased as a result of climate change. The study, published yesterday in the journal Current Biology, shows that Antarctica will be much greener in the future, said lead author Matt Amesbury, a researcher at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom. The continued retreat of glaciers will make the Antarctic Peninsula, which has been warming at a faster rate than the rest of the continent, a much greener place in the future."

