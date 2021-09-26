America Is Seeing A Giant Surge In Violence

Photo via Pexels

According to statistics recently published by the FBI, the United States experienced the largest increase in murder in 2020. The report details an astonishingly high 29 percent increase in murder throughout the entire country. Previously, the biggest one-year change was a 12.7 percent increase in 1968. So as you can tell, 2020 had one of the biggest murder spikes this century.

It's important to remember that a variety of factors caused crime to spike. For example, pandemic stress, distrust of law enforcement, and more firearms being carried by ordinary citizens are just a few things that led to increased crime rates throughout the entire country. Plus, social justice movements to defund the police led to a mass resignation of police officers.

According to figures acquired by The New York Post, over 15% of New York's force (about 5,300 officers) left in 2020, a 75 percent increase from the previous year. In addition, the police department in Louisville, Kentucky, where the shooting of Breonna Taylor sparked months of protests, saw a 20% reduction in the size of its force, with nearly 190 officers retiring or resigning. Quoting Senator Rick Scott:

"The Democrats’ celebration of violent riots in cities across the United States throughout 2020, and complete abandonment of law and order and lack of support for the brave men and women in law enforcement has had horrific consequences. The announcement from the FBI shows just how tragic the cost to American communities can be when radical movements like defund the police take effect. We can never forget, these aren’t just statistics, these are Americans who have been lost due to a rash of violence in Democrat-run cities and states across our nation."

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.