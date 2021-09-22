Some Of America's Deadliest Animals Live In Texas

Photo via Pexels

Are you scared of spiders? If your answer to that question is yes, you're not alone. Several million people in the United States fear the eight-legged creatures, and arachnophobia is thought to affect up to six percent of the global population.

Sure, most spiders are harmless. They might crawl under your pillow or across your body while you sleep at night. But chances are, they won't kill you. However, some species aren't so friendly. In the state of Texas, several spiders can produce extremely toxic venom that can easily kill humans.

Here they are:

Brown Recluse Spider.

Brown recluse spiders have a golden brown coloration and a distinctive dark brown to black fiddle-shaped pattern on the head region. Brown recluse venom can cause severe reactions that affect the entirety of the body. These spiders can often be discovered hiding under boards, boxes, and old towels and clothes in dark, undisturbed corners of homes' basements and garages.

Black Widow Spider.

According to The Texas Department Of State Health Services, "The female black widow can be identified by its jet black color, globular abdomen with a reddish or yellowish hourglass on the underside. Male, black widow spiders are smaller, brown, and nondescript."

The black widow spider gets its name from the fact that after mating, the female usually eats the male. It produces a neurotoxin that can cause serious systemic reactions and, in some cases, death. With each bite, however, only a small amount is injected. Children and older adults have the most severe reactions and are at the most risk of hospitalization. Woodpiles, boxes, outdoor toilets, meter boxes, under eaves, and other undisturbed areas are all common places to find black widow spiders.

What To Do If You Get Bitten By A Spider.

Symptoms of spider bites can include itching, rashes, and severe pain. On rare occasions, they can also cause vomiting, seizures, and kidney failure. So if you think you've been bitten by a spider and aren't feeling well, it's worth going to your local healthcare center so you can be evaluated by a doctor.

Are you scared of spiders? Let me know in the comments. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered medical advice. Please consult a doctor before making any decisions that could impact your health.

