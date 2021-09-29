Texas Governor Greg Abbott Will Probably Get Re-Elected Next Year

Photo by DonkeyHotey on Flickr

Greg Abbott will be running for re-election next year. He led Texas through the pandemic and is now mobilizing the national guard to take back control of the southern border. After all, he recently described Joe Biden's response to the influx of thousands of Haitian migrants as "chaotic." Quoting an article published by Fox News:

"Despite the Biden administration claiming Haitians camped in a Texas border town faced expulsion, thousands are being let into the U.S., two officials told the Associated Press. Many of the thousands have been released into the country with notices to appear at an immigration court within 60 days."

In a recent statement, Governor Abbott promised to continue protecting the southern border so everyone in Texas can maintain a good quality of life. "The State of Texas is taking unprecedented steps to secure the border, and we will continue to respond in full force to keep Texans safe. The Biden Administration's failure to enforce immigration laws and halt illegal crossings on a federal dam poses life-threatening risks to Texans and the migrants themselves. Texans ― and all Americans ― demand and deserve a secure southern border and the protection of our nation's sovereignty. I thank the brave men and women of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard for stepping up in the federal government's absence to address this crisis."

Even though some of Greg Abbott's policies are unpopular, many Texans will still vote for him out of fear of what might happen if a Democrat is elected. For example, Beto O'Rourke is one of the current frontrunners to replace Gov. Abbott. And while many Texans might be charmed by Beto's good looks, others haven't forgotten his pledge to take away the guns of American citizens. Here's a video of him saying that:

According to the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, "Democrats haven’t won anything in Texas since 1994. Plus, elections in the middle of a president’s term rarely favor the party in the White House." So as long as Greg Abbott continues to do what he's doing, his chances of re-election are pretty high.

What do you think? Will you vote to re-elect Governor Greg Abbott?

