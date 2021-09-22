Biden Announces More Refugees Are Coming To America

Photo via the White House

President Joe Biden will double the United States' refugee admissions limit for the coming fiscal year, confirming a pledge to strengthen a resettlement program that President Donald Trump slashed.

The State Department recently revealed that the administration wants to raise the cap from 62,500 to 125,000 in the next fiscal year, which begins in a few days on October 1, 2021. Quoting State Department spokesman Ned Price:

"With the world facing unprecedented global displacement and humanitarian needs, the United States is committed to leading efforts to provide protection and promote durable solutions to humanitarian crises, to include providing resettlement for the most vulnerable."

Texas is currently facing a massive crisis on the southern border. Despite the Biden administration announcing that Haitian migrants would face mass expulsion, reports emerged that thousands are being freed into the United States. Quoting an article published by Politico:

"Haitians have been freed on a very, very large scale in recent days, according to one U.S. official who put the figure in the thousands. The official, with direct knowledge of operations, who was not authorized to discuss the matter Tuesday and thus spoke on condition of anonymity."

Many refugees have reportedly been released with notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days, an outcome that takes less time for Border Patrol agents to process than the standard procedure of getting them to stand before a judge in immigration court. However, many local Texans are worried that refugees will abscond and begin lives in the United States as undocumented migrants.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the Biden administration is creating chaos. He also said, "Texas has taken the lead on securing the border, not just for border communities, but for communities across Texas & the U.S. We will continue surging state resources to save lives & keep Texans safe."

