Shark Attacks Young Girl On Texas Beach

Photo by Elias Levy on Flickr

According to South Padre Island officials, an 11-year-old child was wounded Thursday afternoon after being bitten by a shark.

A municipal spokeswoman said the girl was injured in the shark attack, which happened about 3 p.m. on the south Texas island. She was reportedly visiting the area with family while on vacation from Colorado. After being assisted by locals at the scene, she was promptly transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment. "We are thankful that the injuries are not worse," South Padre Island fire chief Jim Pigg said during an interview. "Shark bites are rare on South Padre Island."

It's important to note that several shark species have been found in The Atlantic Ocean close to American beaches. For example, Great White Sharks and Hammerheads have recently been spotted in the Gulf Coast and along the eastern seaboard. And according to Fox News, "A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) coastal survey this year captured nearly 2,5000 sharks from 11 different species."

If you ever get into a close encounter with a shark, try to remain calm and avoid sudden movements. But if it attacks you, fight back and concentrate any punches on the shark's eyes and gills, which are particularly vulnerable.

The sad news about the shark attack comes as Texas was recently named the state with the most deaths caused by animal attacks per year. Using Data from the CDC that spanned from 1999 until 2019, researchers found that Texas has 520 deaths caused by animals, with an average of 26 deaths per year (the highest in the United States).

