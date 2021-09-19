Thousands Of Illegal Immigrants Are Being Deported From Texas

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

To deter illegal immigrants from flooding into a camp in South Texas, the Department of Homeland Security will begin deporting aircraft full of Haitians soon. The move is intended to alleviate the overcrowding in Del Rio, Texas, and prevent other Haitians from entering the country illegally.

In the next 72 hours, the government said it would "accelerate the pace and increase the capacity" of deportations to Haiti and other nations. The proposal does not specify how many people would be on each plane or how migrants will be screened before being placed on one. However, families with children would be susceptible to expulsion, a position that was disputed in court earlier this week.

More than 15,000 migrants, many of them from Haiti, arrived at the border in recent days, settling in a makeshift camp beneath the bridge while they waited for CBP officials to process their applications to stay in the United States, escalating the situation in Del Rio, about three hours west of San Antonio. As the situation worsened, Governor Greg Abbott dispatched the National Guard and Department of Public Safety troopers to help federal authorities protect the area. Quoting Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens:

"We have 15,000 people here, and why did they come to Del Rio? They came to Del Rio and crossed to Del Rio because the Mexican government allowed it to happen on the Mexican side. Nobody has ever seen something like this here, in terms of the scale."

Owens reportedly claimed that ten additional buses transporting migrants arrived in the border city overnight and two more on Saturday, criticizing his Mexican counterpart in Ciudad Acuna for not doing enough to halt illegal migration on the Mexican side. The majority of the migrants are from Haiti, with the rest being from Cuba, Venezuela, and Honduras.

