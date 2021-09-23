Trump Says America Will Become A Third-World Country Amid Escalating Border Crisis

Public Domain

"The United States will soon be considered a Third World Nation," said Donald Trump in a recent statement. "There has never been anything like what is happening at our Border. Millions of people have already poured in, but many more than that are coming!"

He's right. Thousands of illegal immigrants have congregated beneath the bridge between Del Rio, Texas, and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, to form a temporary camp. According to Del Rio's mayor, Bruno Lozano, 10,500 individuals were sleeping under the Del Rio International Bridge as of early Thursday evening, up from 8,200 the day before.

The Val Verde county sheriff, Joe Frank Martinez, said, "Border patrol is overwhelmed. They just can't process them fast enough, so there's a backlog of these individuals underneath the bridge. They're not detained. They're just gathered there waiting their turn to get processed." According to Martinez, about 70% of the illegal immigrants were from Haiti, which had recently suffered a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in August that damaged thousands of houses.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently accused Joe Biden of abandoning border security. "The Biden Administration has now flip-flopped to a strategy that abandons border security and instead makes it easier for people to cross illegally and for cartels to exploit the border. The Biden Administration is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation from Afghanistan. I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to maintain their presence at and around ports of entry to deter crossings."

It's worth mentioning that the number of illegal immigrants trying to cross the US-Mexico border has reached the highest level in more than 20 years, per the BBC.

