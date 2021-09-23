Police Officers Issue Warning Over Rising Crime Rates In Texas

Houston, Dallas, and Austin have become significantly more dangerous in recent years. However, police officers are warning that crime will continue to increase throughout Texas.

2021 has already set the record for the highest number of murders in Austin's history. Quoting Cary Roberts, Executive Director of the Greater Austin Crime Commission:

"This number is certainly alarming. But, you know, we are seeing a national trend around violent crime due to gun violence, pandemic instability, economic strain, things that traditionally lead to upticks in crime."

Similarly, in Dallas, violent crime is on the rise. According to a document released by Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, violent crime has increased by 14% from 2018 to 2019 and an additional 5% increase in 2020 compared to 2019.

One of the biggest reasons for the surge in crime is the lack of police officers on the streets to enforce the law. "The fewer officers I have on patrol, it is going to impact that," said Austin Chief of Police, Joseph Chacon. "I think that has played a part in this overall increase we're seeing in the numbers of murders and aggravated assaults."

You might remember the left-wing protests to "defund the police" last year. Many officers throughout the country felt demoralized as some members of the local community weren't respecting them. And with police officers around the country getting arrested for following procedure, some decided to quit en-masse. After all, ordinary people and national politicians have turned against law enforcement. Plus, police officers are frequently demonized in the mainstream media.

