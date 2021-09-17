A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way.

Noaa

Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:

"The official hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin (the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico) is from 1 June to 30 November. As seen in the graph above, the peak of the season is from mid-August to late October. However, deadly hurricanes can occur anytime in the hurricane season."

Several dangerous storms are currently hurtling towards the United States. They could potentially impact Georgia, South Carolina, Maine, and several other states along the eastern seaboard. After all, their long-term trajectory is currently debated and could easily change direction at any moment.

One storm, in particular, is causing a lot of concern amongst meteorologists. In the mid-Atlantic, it has the potential to hit Puerto Rico and parts of the eastern seaboard if it doesn't change direction. But at the very least, it's expected to bring strong winds and surf to several states along the east coast.

National Hurricane Center

The two big storms in the Atlantic Ocean, according to weather forecasters, have the potential to become the next named tropical storms for the 2021 hurricane season. Sam and Teresa would be their names if they were to develop into fully-fledged tropical storms.

