Unvaccinated Americans Are Being Excluded From Society

Many people in Texas (and several other states) have stopped interacting with friends and family members who haven't received a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Photo via Unsplash

According to a new poll, more than 30% of vaccinated Americans have ceased interacting with friends, relatives, or acquaintances because they are unvaccinated against Covid-19. 8% of those polled said they don't want to socialize with them again, 11% said they've severed ties but will see them again if they receive the vaccine, and 14% said they still talk to unvaccinated loved ones but won't see them in person.

The new polling data highlights a growing divide between people who have been vaccinated and those who have not. And as you might expect, vaccination rates have also been split amongst partisan lines. Quoting an article published by The Kaiser Foundation:

"52.8% of people in counties that voted for Biden were fully vaccinated compared to 39.9% of Trump counties, a 12.9 percentage point difference. While the rate of vaccination coverage has slowed in both county groups, the gap has widened over time."

In Texas, many are reluctant to get vaccinated due to growing concerns about goalposts being shifted. A few weeks ago, the Director of the CDC said vaccine mandates wouldn't be implemented in the United States. But a few days ago, President Biden announced that any business with over 100 employees would have to mandate vaccination or weekly testing as a condition of employment.

The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has vowed to sue the Biden administration over the recently announced vaccine mandate. However, many are doubtful that legal challenges will be successful due to previously set precedents. Quoting an article published by NBC:

"The federal courts have uniformly rejected constitutional challenges to government vaccine mandates, so long as they don't single out one demographic group in a way that's discriminatory. The Supreme Court has done so since the 1905 case Jacobson v. Massachusetts when a smallpox epidemic swept through the Bay State. To stem the disease, the Board of Health of Cambridge, Massachusetts, passed an ordinance that criminalized by a $5 fine the refusal of anyone over 21 years of age to be vaccinated against the variola (smallpox) virus."

