Children Are Learning How To Become Woke in American Schools

Joe Biden's Education Secretary, Miguel Cardona, literally advocated for left-wing politics to be taught in classrooms across the entire country. "We need teachers behind this wave of our curriculum becoming more woke," Cardona said in an email, per Fox News.

The reports coming out of some Texas schools are alarming. Political correctness is on the rise. Students are being taught that America is racist and corrupt to the core. And of course, some teachers are trying to turn children into woke activists.

Teachers throughout Texas are forming groups that discuss the importance of teaching a concept called "Anti Racism" in classrooms. In essence, it encourages students to acknowledge personal privileges, confront acts of racial discrimination, and change personal racial biases. Quoting an article published by The Washington Post:

"Intention doesn't matter; even if your child didn't mean to say or do something racist, it nevertheless did harm, and they need to know that. Likewise, it's important to remember that we can do racist things even if we don't think of ourselves as racist."

Eliza Gordon is the co-founder of Educators in Solidarity, a group with thousands of members who connect Austin teachers committed to anti-racist education. "The purpose of our work as anti-racist educators is not to be Democrat or Republican — it's to do what's right for every kid," she said. "And to make sure that when we go into a school building, we're honoring kids' lived experiences and their stories."

To give the other side of the story, many Republicans claim anti-racist education goes against traditional Christian values. After all, it can cause arguments and division as some left-wing activists want students to be ashamed of the actions of their ancestors. However, educators are extremely critical of conservative attempts to remove discussions about racism from the classroom. Quoting Shareefah Mason, a teacher in Dallas:

"The more we remove the ability to have these critical and crucial conversations, we are going to continue to whitewash the system that is already whitewashed."

