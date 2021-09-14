The United States Economy Might Be On The Brink Of Collapse

Joe Biden's vaccine mandate could cause supply chain disruption and economic collapse. Plus, 72 percent of Americans are willing to resign from their jobs if denied a religious or medical exemption.

According to a recent survey conducted by The Washington Post, an overwhelming majority of people will refuse to be vaccinated if their employer requires it. The survey shows that 72 percent of Americans would resign from their jobs if denied a religious or medical exemption. And as you can imagine, that would quickly result in economic disaster.

Large employers throughout the state of Texas should be able to implement the mandate without any problems. After all, most have a decent amount of cash on hand to provide employees with weekly testing. Quoting Fox News:

"Several large DFW employers, including its second-largest, American Airlines, plan to comply with the Biden Administration's new rules for vaccinations, where any company with 100 employees or more must require vaccinations or mandatory testing. American and Southwest airlines are reviewing the president's order but said they will likely comply."

But what about smaller organizations such as gyms and restaurants? Since small businesses often can't afford to give employees paid time off to get tested, they'll probably fire anyone who isn't vaccinated.

Also, many businesses could face significant disruption or supply chain issues if they allow hundreds of employees to get tested every week. So, the workforce is likely to be comprised solely of people who are vaccinated. And in essence, that's medical segregation if people are facing discrimination based on medical choices.

The federal government is sliding down a very slippery slope with the introduction of vaccine mandates for private businesses. Where does the line stop? Should employers also require staff to be vaccinated against flu, measles, and other contagious diseases? Because if the answer to that question is no, there are some very questionable double standards.

