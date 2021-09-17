Illegal Immigrants Aren't Included In Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Matt Lillywhite

Many people in Texas have criticized Biden's double standards, since vaccine mandates aren't required for illegal immigrants or congressional staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVo2q_0bvc5lJM00
Photo via The White House

President Joe Biden recently mandated the Covid-19 vaccine for businesses in Texas (and around the country) with over 100 employees. According to The White House, "this requirement will impact over 80 million workers in private sector businesses with 100+ employees." As you might imagine, many government officials in Texas aren't happy with the new requirements.

Governor Greg Abbott slammed Joe Biden for ordering businesses to compel their employees to obtain COVID-19 vaccines or be tested every week to verify they don't have the virus. "The federal government needs to stop trying to run private businesses," The Governor's spokesman said in a statement. "Texans and Americans alike have learned and mastered the safe practices to protect themselves and their loved ones from Covid and do not need the government to tell them how to do so."

Rep. Dan Crenshaw said, "Mandates are cheap governance. The right path is built upon explaining, educating, and building trust, including explaining the risks/benefits/pros/cons in an honest way so a person can make their own decision. The Biden Administration has completely failed in that regard."

Meanwhile, public hospitals don't know which politician is worth listening to. "I've got President Biden telling me he's going to mandate it, but I have Gov. Abbott who says I cannot mandate it." "We're conservative, independent rural Texans that generally don't like to be told what to do," said John Henderson, executive director of the Texas Organization for Rural and Community Hospitals. "Most private hospitals in Texas were already requiring it of their staff. You don't want a different standard of public vs. private, and when everybody is in it together and has to jump together, it helps with the nurse staffing musical chairs that we were in some ways expecting."

Here are a collection of Tweets from people discussing Joe Biden's hypocrisy regarding the vaccine mandate:

It's important to mention that the vaccines are safe and effective. And while they do not stop transmission, they certainly reduce the chance of hospitalization or death. So if you haven't already, it's worth talking to your doctor about getting vaccinated.

Do you think Joe Biden is correct to implement vaccine mandates in Texas? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered medical advice. Please contact a doctor before making any decisions that could impact your health.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 98

Published by

Bringing you conservative opinions and social commentary.

Houston, TX
33980 followers

More from Matt Lillywhite

Biden Says More Refugees Are Coming To The United States

President Joe Biden has indicated that he will double the United States' refugee admissions limit for the coming fiscal year, confirming a pledge to strengthen a resettlement program that President Donald Trump slashed.

Read full story
Houston, TX

A Future Hurricane Could Destroy Houston

A powerful hurricane could devastate Houston and Galveston, rendering the entire region uninhabitable for years. Photo by NOAA (Public Domain) The city of Houston is extremely vulnerable. Situated on the Texas Gulf Coast, it has previously been the target of several major hurricanes, including Harvey. Although the damage cost billions of dollars, the city managed to rebuild and stay intact. But someday in the future, many experts predict that Houston won't be so lucky.

Read full story
145 comments
Texas State

Texans Complain As Democrats Move To Austin In Record Numbers

Approximately 687k people moved from California to Texas in recent years. And unfortunately, some people are worried that Democrats are trying to turn Texas into a blue state. Many Democrats are leaving California because they claim it's expensive and poorly governed. Therefore, hundreds of thousands of left-leaning liberals have left the State. But some locals worry migrants are attempting to turn Texas blue by bringing progressive politics with them.

Read full story
22 comments
Texas State

Experts Warn Of Economic Crisis On America's Doorstep

Joe Biden's vaccine mandate could cause supply chain disruption and economic collapse. Plus, 72 percent of Americans are willing to resign from their jobs if denied a religious or medical exemption.

Read full story
64 comments
Texas State

Couple Kicked Out Of Texas Restaurant For Wearing Masks

Due to wearing masks, a couple from the Dallas area were recently asked to leave a restaurant. Natalie Wester and her husband went to Hang Time Sports Grill & Bar in Rowlett, Texas, last week with a group of friends.

Read full story
12 comments
Texas State

Police Officers Issue Warning Over Rising Crime Rates In Texas

Houston, Dallas, and Austin have become significantly more dangerous in recent years. However, police officers are warning that crime will continue to increase throughout Texas.

Read full story
80 comments
Texas State

Thousands Of Illegal Immigrants Are Being Deported From Texas

To deter illegal immigrants from flooding into a camp in South Texas, the Department of Homeland Security will begin deporting aircraft full of Haitians soon. The move is intended to alleviate the overcrowding in Del Rio, Texas, and prevent other Haitians from entering the country illegally.

Read full story
146 comments

CDC Issues Warning As Afghan Refugees Test Positive For A Dangerous Virus Called Measles

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a public health warning about several refugees from Afghanistan testing positive for a deadly virus called Measles. It's highly contagious and unvaccinated people frequently require hospitalization.

Read full story
650 comments
Del Rio, TX

Illegal Immigrants Are Crossing The Border In Record Numbers

Thousands of illegal immigrants have congregated beneath the bridge between Del Rio, Texas, and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, to form a temporary camp. According to Del Rio's mayor, Bruno Lozano, 10,500 individuals were sleeping under the Del Rio International Bridge as of early Thursday evening, up from 8,200 the day before.

Read full story
44 comments
Texas State

Shark Attacks Young Girl On Texas Beach

According to South Padre Island officials, an 11-year-old child was wounded Thursday afternoon after being bitten by a shark. A municipal spokeswoman said the girl was injured in the shark attack, which happened about 3 p.m. on the south Texas island. She was reportedly visiting the area with family while on vacation from Colorado. After being assisted by locals at the scene, she was promptly transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment. "We are thankful that the injuries are not worse," South Padre Island fire chief Jim Pigg said during an interview. "Shark bites are rare on South Padre Island."

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Do You Approve Of Greg Abbott's Handling Of The Pandemic?

I recently listened to an interview with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. He spoke about the importance of personal responsibility and discussed why Texas adopted a "hands-off" approach to the pandemic. At least, in comparison to many Democrat-run states such as California, Washington, and New York.

Read full story
3 comments
Salem, OR

3 Famous People From Salem, Oregon

Salem is a really awesome place to live. And you don't need to be a genius to recognize that. After all, there's so many incredible things to do and some incredible scenery around the state of Oregon.

Read full story
60 comments
Texas State

52% Of Texans Live Paycheck To Paycheck. Here's How To Improve Your Finances

According to the NBC: “Being knowledgeable in financial literacy can mean knowing the difference between savings strategies, being able to make a budget, and understanding some of the general basics about taxes. It also means being aware of how important it is to save or plan for your retirement. It encompasses a wide range of subjects.”

Read full story
2 comments
Anaheim, CA

3 Famous People From Anaheim, California

Anaheim is a really awesome place to live. And you don't need to be a genius to recognize that. After all, there's so many incredible things to do and some incredible scenery around the state of California.

Read full story
9 comments
Bakersfield, CA

3 Famous People From Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield is one of the best cities in the entire world. And you don't need to be a genius to recognize that. After all, there's so many incredible things to do and some incredible places nearby.

Read full story
15 comments
Texas State

"Joe Biden Isn't Doing Anything To Fix The Southern Border Crisis!"

In a recent statement, the Governor's office announced that Texas will be utilizing the National Guard to prevent illegal immigrants from crossing the southern border:. "Greg Abbott is surging Texas National Guard to better secure the border. The Guard is now authorized to enforce Texas law, including arresting people who have crossed the border illegally and violated Texas law. They are working with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and local law enforcement to increase border security. In addition to performing a law enforcement function, the Texas National Guard is also helping with the early stages of constructing border barriers and a border wall."

Read full story
172 comments
Texas State

Texas Democrats Are Advocating For Mask Mandates In Schools

Uh oh. Texas is about to face a massive catastrophe. The Delta variant of Covid-19 has quickly become the most dominant strain of the virus in the state. According to the CDC, it's a lot more infectious and is currently leading to increased transmissibility when compared to other variants, even in vaccinated individuals. So as you can imagine, public health officials throughout Texas are extremely concerned about the days, weeks, and months ahead.

Read full story
46 comments
San Diego, CA

3 Famous People From San Diego

San Diego is one of the most incredible places in the entire country. And you don't need to be a genius to recognize that. Many famous people have called the city home. Mitt Romney is an American politician and businessman who has served as Utah's junior senator since January 2019, replacing Orrin Hatch. From 2003 to 2007, he was the 70th Governor of Massachusetts, and in 2012, he was the Republican Party's candidate for President of the United States.

Read full story
27 comments
Texas State

Some Texans Want Gov. Greg Abbott Out Of Office. Do You Agree?

The Texas Governor is facing mounting criticism from voters throughout the state as his approval rating falls to an all-time low. According to a poll conducted by The Texas Policy Project at the University of Austin, Governor Greg Abbott's popularity rating is dwindling as most Texans believe the lone star state is on the "wrong track."

Read full story
917 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy