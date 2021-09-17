Illegal Immigrants Aren't Included In Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Many people in Texas have criticized Biden's double standards, since vaccine mandates aren't required for illegal immigrants or congressional staff.

President Joe Biden recently mandated the Covid-19 vaccine for businesses in Texas (and around the country) with over 100 employees. According to The White House, "this requirement will impact over 80 million workers in private sector businesses with 100+ employees." As you might imagine, many government officials in Texas aren't happy with the new requirements.

Governor Greg Abbott slammed Joe Biden for ordering businesses to compel their employees to obtain COVID-19 vaccines or be tested every week to verify they don't have the virus. "The federal government needs to stop trying to run private businesses," The Governor's spokesman said in a statement. "Texans and Americans alike have learned and mastered the safe practices to protect themselves and their loved ones from Covid and do not need the government to tell them how to do so."

Rep. Dan Crenshaw said, "Mandates are cheap governance. The right path is built upon explaining, educating, and building trust, including explaining the risks/benefits/pros/cons in an honest way so a person can make their own decision. The Biden Administration has completely failed in that regard."

Meanwhile, public hospitals don't know which politician is worth listening to. "I've got President Biden telling me he's going to mandate it, but I have Gov. Abbott who says I cannot mandate it." "We're conservative, independent rural Texans that generally don't like to be told what to do," said John Henderson, executive director of the Texas Organization for Rural and Community Hospitals. "Most private hospitals in Texas were already requiring it of their staff. You don't want a different standard of public vs. private, and when everybody is in it together and has to jump together, it helps with the nurse staffing musical chairs that we were in some ways expecting."

It's important to mention that the vaccines are safe and effective. And while they do not stop transmission, they certainly reduce the chance of hospitalization or death. So if you haven't already, it's worth talking to your doctor about getting vaccinated.

