CDC Warns Of A Dangerous Disease Spiking In The United States

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBENR_0btl7MMw00
Photo via Unsplash

Is America too fat? Many health experts say yes. That's why authorities from multiple states (including Texas) want to inform Americans about the consequences of developing bad eating habits. After all, more than two-thirds of adults in the United States are overweight or obese. Quoting the CDC:

"Obesity is a serious chronic disease, and the prevalence of obesity continues to increase in the United States. Obesity is common, serious, and costly. This epidemic is putting a strain on American families, affecting overall health, health care costs, productivity, and military readiness."

Obesity prevalence in the United States grew from 30.5 percent in 1999 to 42.4 percent in 2018. The prevalence of severe obesity increased from 4.7 percent to 9.2 percent within the same time period. It's also worth mentioning that in 2008, the United States' estimated yearly medical cost of obesity was $147 billion, per the CDC. In total, obesity-related medical expenses were $1,429 more than those of people who maintained a healthy weight. Plus, an estimated 300k Americans die of obesity-related causes every year.

The invention of sugar-sweetened drinks and ultra-processed meals, which provide calories but little nutrients, is one cause for the exponential rise in obesity. Another is that, when inflation is taken into account, the cost of food in America, particularly unhealthy fast food options, has decreased. So as you can imagine, many poor families purchase unhealthy foods because it's all they can afford.

Here's a map that shows the prevalence of obesity around the United States:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uChv7_0btl7MMw00

Here's another map that shows the prevalence of obesity in Texas. As you can see, over 30% of people are obese in every public health region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oM2gi_0btl7MMw00

If you want to lose weight, making better lifestyle choices is an excellent place to start. For example, you could eat more fruit, go for a daily walk, and get 7-9 hours of sleep every night. Although those things might seem like small steps, they'll have a massive impact on your ability to live a much healthier life. Quoting an article published by Healthline:

"Healthy habits can reduce the risk of various diseases, including those that may run in your family. For example, in a recent study, adults who followed a standard American diet (rich in fruits and vegetables) for 8 weeks had a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. In another 2020 study, researchers found that every 66-gram increase in daily fruit and vegetable intake was associated with a 25 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes."

Are you concerned about rising levels of obesity in the United States? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Therefore, please consult a doctor before making any significant medical decisions.

Published by

Bringing you conservative opinions and social commentary about the great state of Texas.

Houston, TX
30618 followers

