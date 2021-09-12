National Hurricane Center Warns Of Floods In Houston

The National Hurricane Center has recently warned of a dangerous tropical storm that is moving towards Texas. Residents in Houston, Beaumont, and other cities on the Gulf Coast should be prepared for localized flooding and heavy rain over the coming days. Quoting a recent statement:

"By late today, heavy rain is expected to reach portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts, with a heavy rain threat continuing across those coastal areas through the middle of the week. Localized significant rainfall amounts are possible, potentially resulting in areas of flash, urban, and isolated river flooding."

The National Hurricane Center also says "there is a possibility of life-threatening storm surge from the mouth of the Rio Grande to High Island. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials."

National Hurricane Center

National Hurricane Center

National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Nicholas is currently off the coast of Mexico. However, anyone living on the Gulf Coast in Texas & Louisiana should check the weather forecast every few hours for additional updates. Also, it's worth stocking up on essential supplies in case you need to spend several days indoors. According to FEMA, these can include:

First aid kit.

Flashlight in case you experience a power outage.

Water. Approximately one gallon per person, per day.

7-day supply of medications and bandages in case you get injured or sick.

Food. Non-perishable items that are easy to prepare. Examples include cereal bars and canned beans or fruits.

Hurricane season typically starts in June and lasts through November 30. It's worth mentioning the peak is often around mid-September. So over the next few weeks, you can expect several more storms to hit the gulf coast of Texas and the surrounding region.

Are you concerned about tropical storms and hurricanes in Texas? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.