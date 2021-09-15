CDC Says Unvaccinated Americans Are More Likely To Die

Photo via Unsplash

The CDC is urging people across Texas (and the rest of the country) to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The reason? A recent study showed that unvaccinated people were 4.5 times more likely to become sick, ten times more likely to be hospitalized, and eleven times more likely to die. Quoting a White House press briefing:

"In this study, over 600,000 COVID-19 cases from April through mid-July were evaluated and linked to vaccination status. Looking at cases over the past two months, when the Delta variant was the predominant variant circulating in this country, those who were unvaccinated were about four and a half times more likely to get COVID-19, over ten times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die from the disease. As the President reiterated yesterday, and as we have shown study after study: Vaccination works. CDC will continue to do all we can do to increase vaccination rates across the country by working with local communities and trusted messengers and providing vaccine confidence consults to make sure that people have the information they need to make an informed decision about vaccination."

The news comes as President Biden issued a mandate, requiring all businesses with over 100 employees to have a fully vaccinated workforce or subject employees to weekly testing. Failure to comply with the mandate will result in a $14,000 fine per violation. "If you break the rules, be prepared to pay," Biden said during the announcement.

To make testing more affordable, Biden stated that Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger will sell rapid tests for the next 90 days at a significant discount. The federal government will also expand a complimentary testing regime to 10,000 pharmacies, and Medicaid will cover at-home tests for enrollees for free.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered medical advice. While the vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective, you should still talk to your doctor before making any decisions that could impact your health.

