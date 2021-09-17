If You Want To Leave Austin, Here Are 5 Cheap Cities In Texas

Photo via Unsplash

Do you want to spend less money every month? Some parts of Texas can be extremely expensive since house prices are skyrocketing in major cities such as Austin. However, there are still several places throughout the lone star state which are ridiculously cheap.

Here are several examples:

1) Amarillo

Residents of Amarillo refer to it as the "Helium Capital of the World" since the majority of the world's supply of Helium can be found within 250 miles of this unique Texas city. Amarillo's cost of living is significantly lower than the national average and that of other Texas towns. While some neighborhoods may be slightly more expensive, the average cost of housing, utilities, groceries, public transit, medical services, and other things is lower. According to Realtor.com, the median property price in the area is $220,000.

2) Brownsville

Only five miles from what is now known as downtown Brownsville, the first conflict of the Mexican-American war took place. Located on the southern border with Mexico, Brownsville is undoubtedly a convenient place to live if you want to hop across the border for a day trip. The cost of living is significantly cheaper than most cities around Texas, with a median house price of $135,000.

3) Wichita Falls

The original waterfall on the Wichita River, for which the city was named, was destroyed by a flood in 1886. So, the city created an artificial waterfall near the river in Lucy Park to restore tourism and enhance the economy. The median home price in the area is around $170,000.

4) Laredo

Laredo is the nation's biggest interior port of entry and one of the oldest border crossings between the United States and Mexico. With a population of 257,000 people, Laredo is the largest city in Webb County. For a single adult in Laredo, the entire cost of housing, groceries, transportation, and other expenses is often around $29,793800 per year, which is substantially less than the state's average cost of living of $34,400.

5) Beaumont

Beaumont, located in Southeast Texas, has a plethora of options for those seeking a better life. Beaumont is a dynamic city with Southern charm and Texas pride, located between the Louisiana border and Houston. The average property price in the area is $225,000, according to realtor.com.

