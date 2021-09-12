Experts Warn Of Economic Crisis Due To Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Don't want to get the Covid vaccine? You're not alone. A new poll shows that 72% of employees surveyed will quit their jobs if required to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Photo via Unsplash

According to a recent poll, the vast majority of people will refuse to partake in mandatory vaccinations if required by their employer. The results show that 72 percent of Americans would quit their jobs if they were not granted a religious or medical exemption.

Many throughout the country took advantage of unemployment benefits. In some instances (but not all), people sat at home watching Netflix while collecting money from the government. And with many parts of the country already experiencing a labor shortage from employees choosing to stay at home, the vaccine mandate could spell disaster for the economy. Quoting an interview published by Fox with Alfredo Ortiz:

"These government mandates always disproportionately hurt small businesses, and this mandate targets those that have suffered the most economically. Restaurants, in particular, continue to face staffing shortages that will make enforcing such a mandate even more onerous."

In Dallas, several businesses are already replacing employees with robots to combat the labor shortage. "They're not taking anybody's job because no one is showing up," a local restaurant owner told KTVT. "What they are doing is helping the ones who are really working." So, if more people refuse to show up for work (or quit their job) due to the vaccine mandate, robots may become a lot more prevalent throughout the country. Plus, the loss of jobs would create an even bigger strain on unemployment benefits and other government programs.

Many Republican Governors (such as Greg Abbott) have already threatened legal action against the Biden administration over the vaccine mandates. However, the President arrogantly told them to "have at it," in a comment that will undoubtedly infuriate conservatives around the country. "I am so disappointed that, particularly some Republican governors, have been so cavalier with the health of these kids, so cavalier with the health of their communities. We're playing for real here. This isn't a game. And I don't know of any scientist out there in this field that doesn't think it makes considerable sense to do the things I've suggested."

Do you agree with vaccine mandates being implemented by the federal government? Or should people have the freedom to make their own decisions? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it with your friends on social media.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered medical advice. While the vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective, you should still talk to your doctor before making any decisions that could impact your health.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.