Republican Governors Want To Sue Biden Over Vaccine Mandate

Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, among others, have criticized the President for "unconstitutionally" mandating the Covid-19 vaccine. Therefore, 24 Governors are threatening to sue the Biden administration to prevent it from being implemented.

President Joe Biden recently imposed strict new vaccination regulations on government employees, major businesses, and healthcare professionals to end the Covid-19 pandemic. The new regulations may affect up to 100 million Americans, or almost two-thirds of the country's workforce, and are Biden's most aggressive campaign yet to mandate vaccines for Americans throughout the United States.

The new restrictions, which are set to take effect soon, could affect a large portion of the Texas workforce. The Labor Department's new "emergency temporary standard" would force businesses to provide paid time off for employees to be vaccinated. Also, if a business in Texas (or any other state) fails to comply, the government would "take enforcement actions," which authorities say may involve "substantial fines up to nearly $14,000 per violation."

The Republican National Committee has promised to sue the Biden administration over the new vaccine mandate being authorized by President Biden. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, "When his decree goes into effect, the RNC will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was quick to criticize President Biden for government overreach. "Biden's vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses. I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans' right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda. Texas is already working to halt this power grab." Meanwhile, Rep. Dan Crenshaw slammed Biden for blaming the pandemic on people who haven't been vaccinated:

"It should be noted, a huge portion of the unvaccinated are younger minorities. So this impacts a broad range of people, not just anti-vaxxer Trump supporters, as Dems believe. Democrats are declaring war on everyone, not just conservatives."

Many Governors around the country are taking legal action against the Biden Administration to prevent the vaccine mandate from being implemented in their states. "My legal team is standing by ready to file our lawsuit the minute Joe Biden files his unconstitutional rule," Said Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota. "This gross example of federal intrusion will not stand."

Henry McMaster, the Governor of South Carolina, said, "The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats. They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad. Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian."

The Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, has also pushed back against the vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. "This will never stand up in court. This dictatorial approach is wrong, un-American, and will do far more harm than good. How many workers will be displaced? How many kids are kept out of classrooms? How many businesses fined? The vaccine is and should be a choice. We must and will push back."

