Some Texans Are Receiving $2,000 Stimulus Checks. Are you?

Teachers in several Dallas school districts will receive a stimulus bonus up to $2,000. However, some Texans believe that additional payments should be made to everyone in the state.

According to CBS News, "Returning teachers in Irving are getting a one-time payment of $2,000, while Denton employees will get a $500 retention bonus. Additional school districts approved pay raises, part of an effort to reward teachers for their efforts in shifting to remote learning during the pandemic."

While teachers should certainly be rewarded for educating children throughout the pandemic, many Texans are frustrated that stimulus payments aren't being rolled out to a larger percentage of the population.

The reason? 13.6% of Texans live in poverty, according to the US Census Bureau . It's also worth mentioning that the median household income is approximately $61,0000. However, the cost of living is rising due to high levels of immigration from wealthy states such as California. Therefore, many Texans are being priced out of their own neighborhoods due to skyrocketing real-estate prices. Quoting Bill Fulton, Director of the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University:

"The consequences it does have is the people who already live in Texas who maybe do not have a lot of home equity and are not used to those California home prices, they may have a more difficult time buying a house, at least the house they want to buy in the place they want to buy."

Since most Texans live paycheck to paycheck, they want another stimulus check to have peace of mind when it comes to managing their finances. And of course, an extra few thousand dollars would be beneficial for paying rent, buying groceries, and other essential expenses. But right now, there are no plans from the state or federal government to distribute a new stimulus check for everyone in Texas.

