Governor Abbott Warns Immigrants: The Border Wall Is Under Construction!

Governor Greg Abbott is determined to stop illegal immigration and fix the crisis on Texas' southern border. His crowdfunding campaign has already raised $54 million from Texas residents.

Over $54 million has been raised via an official fundraising page for private donations to build a spectacular wall along Texas' border with Mexico. According to the official website, "Open-border policies have led to a humanitarian crisis at our southern border as record levels of illegal immigrants, drugs, and contraband pours into Texas. The State of Texas is working collaboratively with communities impacted by the border crisis to arrest and detain individuals coming into Texas illegally. Our efforts will only be effective if we work together to secure the border, make criminal arrests, protect landowners, rid our communities of dangerous drugs, and provide Texans with the support they need and deserve."

Throughout Texas, there is extremely strong support for building a wall along the southern border. After all, illegal immigration is at a record high, and crime is becoming more prevalent in border cities throughout the lone star state. Quoting the BBC:

"A total of 212,672 migrants were apprehended by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), including an all-time high of 19,000 unaccompanied minors. It continues a trend of rising migrant numbers this year, despite the White House urging people to stay away. Experts say many migrants are fleeing violence and extreme poverty. The July figure represents the highest monthly total since April 2000 - the latest sign of the growing humanitarian crisis facing the Biden administration."

Hardly anyone in Texas has a problem with legal immigration. If someone comes to the state with the appropriate visa and makes meaningful contributions to the local economy, they'll be welcomed with open arms. For many Texans, illegal immigration is a problem that needs to be solved. That's why Governor Abbott is standing up to the Biden administration to ensure the southern border is properly secured. Quoting Renae Eze, a spokesman for Governor Abbott:

"In less than eight months, President Biden's dangerous and reckless open border policies have led to a disaster along our southern border, with 21-year record-high numbers of illegal immigrants surging into our country," Eze said in a statement. "While the Biden Administration may not prioritize the sovereignty of our nation or the safety of our people, Americans clearly do."

