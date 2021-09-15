Should Trans Athletes Be Allowed To Compete In Sports?

Texas lawmakers could require student transgender athletes to play for sports teams that correspond to their biological sex. However, some local activists argue that the policy is discriminatory toward the LGBT community.

Photo via Unsplash

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for a third special legislative session to address transgender student-athletes, and several other topics that have recently polarized Democrats and Republicans.

Included in the agenda is legislation identical to Senate Bill 29, which was passed in the 87th Legislature Regular Session. It would require student transgender athletes to participate on teams that match their biological sex as some claim they have an unfair advantage in sports. The legislation would also apply to students in Texas public schools from kindergarten through college.

While researching this story, I had a Skype conversation with a transgender college athlete from Austin. "I was born into a male body. I accept that as I cannot change the past. But I want to become a female athlete. I want to show everyone that transgender people can compete in sports. I'm not asking for special treatment. I just want to be accepted and respected for who I am."

Despite widespread support for transgender rights in the LGBT community, legislation requiring athletes to participate on teams that match their biological sex would have a devastating impact on trans people's mental health. Quoting Sen. John Whitmire, a Democrat from Houston:

"It's documented that the team sports and activities for youngsters that are transgender … helps them deal with their gender identity, it helps them with their family, their siblings, their classmates. And when you deny that, there is a strong propensity to commit suicide."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), transgender people and other minorities make up around 0.3–0.5 percent of the world population (25 million). However, they have a disproportionately high rate of mental health problems.

According to The WHO, Discrimination, aggression, and impediments to treatment can lead to an elevated risk of mental illness. So, many activists argue that discriminatory legislation harms transgender athletes' mental health because they feel excluded from normal society.

What do you think about mandating transgender athletes to participate on teams that match their biological sex? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it with your friends on social media.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content. If you have any local stories that you want told, email Mattlillywhitenewsbreak@gmail.com.