Should Donald Trump Run For President In 2024?

A recent leak revealed that Donald Trump is preparing to announce a Presidential campaign for 2024 as the Republican nominee.

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia Commons

Donald Trump is allegedly working on a speech to announce his presidential candidacy in 2024, according to a top advisor. "I would say somewhere between 99 and 100 percent. I think he is definitely running in 2024." Also, Congressman Jim Jordan confirmed the speculation by saying Trump is definitely going to run again. "I talked to him yesterday. He's ready to announce after all of this craziness in Afghanistan."

Over the past few years, Donald Trump has been extremely popular amongst Texan voters. He recently visited the border wall with Governor Greg Abbott and crushed Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential election throughout Texas. It's also worth noting that Trump's border wall is now under construction. With illegal immigration on the southern border at a record high, many Texans hope Donald Trump's border wall will prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country.

Many people in Texas (and across the country) believe the Democrats are terrified of losing an election in 2024. After all, Joe Biden is going through one crisis after another, and his cognitive ability is frequently being questioned. As a result, many political analysts predict that Kamala Harris may run as the Democratic candidate. However, Kamala has been described as "unelectable" by many in the Democratic Party due to her unpopularity amongst voters throughout the country. Quoting Luke Twombly, a communications director for the Texas GOP:

“The woman couldn’t even get elected in a Democratic primary in her own state, or Iowa. If she ran nationally, I imagine the voters would reject her too. I think almost any Republican we have would beat her."

Will you vote for Trump if he becomes the Republican candidate in 2024? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

