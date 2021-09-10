Democrats Are Moving To Texas In Record Numbers

Liberals fleeing left-wing states (such as California) are increasing the cost of living in Dallas, Houston, and many other cities. Therefore, many Texans are worried about being priced out of their own neighborhoods.

Photo via Unsplash

Texas has become unaffordable for people who have lived in the state for their entire lives. Stagnant wages have become the norm so many locals haven't had a pay rise in years. Yet, the cost of living is increasing due to an influx of immigration from other states. And to make things worse, inflation is causing many people to have less money in their bank account than ever before. Quoting CNBC:

"Inflation can make it easier to pay off debt and even help bump up salaries. But it also makes savings less valuable and goods and services more expensive. And currently, wage gains in the U.S. aren't keeping pace with sky-high inflation."

A record 687k people moved from California to the lone star state in recent years. And unfortunately, an influx of left-leaning Democrats had a catastrophic effect on the local housing market. The median home price in Austin increased by $100,000 in six months. So, as a direct result of wealthy Californians moving to Texas, many locals have been priced out of their own neighborhoods.

Between 2008 and 2018, the Dallas housing market gained almost 199,000 units, with rents often costing $1,400 per month or more. Meanwhile, the number of apartments available to rent for less than $800 per month fell by 73%. Similar patterns were observed in the Houston area, as well as in Austin and San Antonio. Put simply, the average cost of renting or buying a home in Texas is rapidly going up.

It's also worth mentioning that many Texans are struggling to pay household bills. According to a survey by CNBC, 40% of families couldn't afford an unexpected $400 bill. Also, the majority of working-class Americans currently live paycheck to paycheck.

Hundreds of thousands of left-leaning liberals fled California as it's unaffordable and poorly run. But unfortunately, many are bringing progressive politics with them and trying to Texas blue. Quoting an article published by Forbes:

"America is on the move like never before. Some would say at a tectonic level, and for many, the driver is as much political as it is economic. The top five states seeing a mass exodus are all Democrat-controlled. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, California, New York, New Jersey, Michigan, and Illinois lost a combined 4 million residents between 2010 and 2019. Conversely, a recent study by U-Haul reported that the top five states to see the greatest influx of new residents include the Republican-led states of Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Ohio, and Arizona."

Are you concerned about rising house prices and immigration from other states? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it with your friends on social media.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial advice. Please consult a professional before making any decisions that may impact your finances.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.