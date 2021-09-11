43% Of Texans Haven't Been Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Many people in Texas (and other states) have been criticized for not getting vaccinated. However, the vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective. So if you haven't already, it's worth talking to your doctor about getting your first dose.

According to recently published data, 16.6 million people (57%) of Texas' population have received at least one dose. However, that means 43% of people are yet to have a single shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. Why is that? Here are several reasons:

1) Lack of Confidence In Government Officials.

Dr. Fauci has been accused of repeatedly lying to the American people. His public stance on the "lab leak hypothesis" was inconsistent with what he said to scientists during private email conversations. So, because some government officials have lied in the past, many Texans understandably question their motivates - especially when some want to mandate the vaccine.

2) Time And Financial Constraints.

Many people throughout the state of Texas are busy. Some don't have any spare time to head to get vaccinated because they're trying to provide for their family. And even if they do have time, a large percentage of Texans are concerned about taking time off work due to potential side effects. Quoting The Washington Post:

"Nearly half of adults in the United States who have not received a coronavirus vaccine are concerned about missing work as a result of side effects from the shot, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll. The findings highlight a key obstacle to vaccination, particularly for the 25 percent of American workers who do not have any paid sick leave."

3) Distrust Of Pharmaceutical Companies.

According to The New York Times, "the drugmaker Pfizer manipulated the publication of scientific studies to bolster the use of its epilepsy drug Neurontin for other disorders while suppressing research that did not support those uses."

Although that was in 2008, many Americans know that Pharmaceutical companies have acted suspiciously in previous years to bolster their profits. Therefore, some Texans are hesitant to trust a pharmaceutical company as their motives for pushing new products have been highly questionable in the past.

We shouldn't demonize people for not getting vaccinated. All of the above concerns are totally valid and understandable. However, it's important to note that rigorous studies have been done on all of the Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States. And for the vast majority of people, the vaccines are extremely safe and effective. So if you haven't already, it's worth talking to your doctor about getting vaccinated as soon as possible to reduce the chance of hospitalization or death.

Have you been vaccinated against Covid-19? And if so, what was your experience like? Share your thoughts in the comments.

