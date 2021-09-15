"Vaccinate The Children!" Do You Agree With Fauci?

As the highly infectious Delta variant continues to cause a spike in cases throughout Texas, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he supports mandatory vaccinations for children attending schools.

Throughout Texas, many Americans are pushing for vaccine mandates to slow the spread of Covid-19. For example, a member of the Texas State Board of Education wants the Covid vaccine to be added to the list of mandatory immunizations in schools, effective immediately. Also, Dr. Fauci recently called for mandatory vaccinations in schools across the entire country. Quoting an interview with CNN:

"When that gets established, which I believe it certainly will... I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea."

According to the Houston Chronicle, "More than 70 percent of Texans would support vaccine requirements to board an airplane; more than 62 percent would support vaccine mandates for children returning to schools; and 67 percent would support them for students returning to universities." But as many cities around the world have recently learned, mandates aren't an effective solution for returning the economy back to normal.

In France, proof of vaccination is mandatory to enter museums, cafes, and other indoor venues. If you don't have the required documentation, you could be turned away, fined, or even imprisoned. Quoting The Guardian: "People unable to present a valid health pass risk up to six months in prison and a fine of up to €10,000." But in what will come as a surprise to absolutely nobody, those harsh restrictions have resulted in lower sales numbers for many businesses. After all, hardly anyone wants to show their health records to a minimum-wage worker to buy items in a shopping mall that could easily be ordered on Amazon instead. So while the mandate might encourage more people to get jabbed, its already causing harm to small businesses and the economy.

In Vancouver, the rules are similar. Proof of vaccination is mandatory to enter most indoor venues such as restaurants and gyms. And since there are currently no medical or religious exemptions, disabled people are being discriminated against and excluded from society. Quoting an article published by CTV News:

"Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who announced the requirement Monday afternoon, said those individuals will have to miss out on discretionary services and activities, such as dining in restaurants and attending live sporting events, until the proof-of-vaccination requirement is lifted next year."

Texas Governor Abbott has (for now) banned vaccine mandates. So, I desperately hope he's able to resist the political pressure to impose such restrictions. Around the world, the mandates are hurting small businesses and causing disabled and religious people to be excluded from society - even though they have perfectly legitimate reasons for not getting vaccinated.

More Texans need to get vaccinated to slow the spread of Covid-19. Pfizer, Moderna, and other brands of vaccine are proven to be safe and effective. So if you haven't already talked to your doctor about getting the vaccine, consider doing it soon.

But regardless of safety and efficacy, we shouldn't force our fellow citizens to undergo a medical procedure. So instead of demonizing people who haven't received their first shot, let's listen to them. Let's understand their concerns so we can find a way forward that works for everyone.

