A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.

Photo via Pexels

Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.

Blacklegged (deer) ticks are known to spread harmful bacteria that cause Lyme Disease. Quoting the Centers for Disease Prevention & Control (CDC): "Ticks can attach to any part of the human body but are often found in hard-to-see areas such as the groin, armpits, and scalp." And according to recent estimates, 476,000 people are infected with Lyme disease each year in the United States.

Blackedlegged Ticks Have Been Found In Several Texas Counties.

Blacklegged ticks have been found in several states, such as New York, Florida, Texas, and North Carolina. And according to the CDC, "Ticks can't fly or jump. Instead, they wait for a host, resting on the tips of grasses and shrubs in a position known as "questing." While questing, ticks hold onto leaves and grass by their lower legs. They hold their upper pair of legs outstretched, waiting to climb onto a passing host. When a host brushes the spot where a tick is waiting, it quickly climbs aboard. It then finds a suitable place to bite its host."

Here's a map that shows the distribution of Blacklegged ticks across the United States:

Distribution of Blacklegged Ticks in the United States CDC

How To Identify A Blacklegged Tick.

They have eight long legs that protrude from a spherical, bulb-shaped abdomen, just like spiders. Males are darker, with a white band along the edge of the abdomen and a uniform brown hue. The torso of females is normally light brown.

A blacklegged (deer) tick's body is usually flat, but it fills up and swells when it eats. To feed, they will burrow partially under the skin and latch onto their victim. A feeding tick's body will protrude from human skin. There may also be some discomfort near the bite site for a while.

Here Are The Symptoms Of Lyme Disease.

A growing red patch may occur three to 30 days following a tick bite. The rash grows slowly over days and can reach a diameter of 12 inches (30 cm). It isn't usually itchy or unpleasant, although it may feel warm to the touch. Other symptoms can include inflammation of the membranes surrounding your brain (meningitis), temporary paralysis of the face, and impaired muscle function.

If you've been bitten by a tick and have concerning symptoms, it's worth talking to your doctor or local healthcare provider. After all, it's much easier to treat Lyme disease (and most other illnesses) when caught early.

Are you concerned about emerging diseases in Texas? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments. And if you think more people should read this article, share it with your friends on social media.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Please consult a doctor before making any decisions that may impact your health.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.