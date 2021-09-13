Government Officials Issue Warning About Social Security

By 2034, the social security fund could run out of money and recipients could see their payments drop by 24%. Therefore, some Texans will be unable to retire due to a lack of funds to support their lifestyle.

Approximately 617,000 people in Texas are current recipients of social security benefits. However, according to recent projections, social security will only provide full payments for the next 12 years. Quoting an article published by CNBC:

"While the report's results point to the need to fix the program — either through increased taxes, benefit cuts, or a combination of both — it is unlikely to spur lawmakers to act immediately. That's because the estimates for the program are not as dire as projected in the immediate aftermath of the onset of Covid-19 last year. Prior to the economic recovery, the Bipartisan Policy Center had projected the trust fund used to pay retirement benefits could run out as soon as 2029 to 2033."

The Social Security Administration publishes an annual report on the program's status every year. The impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the program's funding, which was already running short, were shown for the first time in this year's report. Social Security will only be able to make full payments until 2034. After that, the program will only be able to pay out 76% of the originally planned benefits to retirees. Due to the constantly increasing cost of living, that could result in some Texans being unable to retire due to a lack of funds to support their lifestyle.

Given the political backlash that such cuts would create, it's probable that a future Congress will find a way to make up for the lost benefits, either by raising existing employees' payroll taxes or increasing government borrowing to make up the difference.

Financial concerns regarding Social Security spurred then-President Ronald Reagan and members of Congress from both parties to work on a long-term solvency plan in the 1980s, but such action seems unlikely in today's polarized political environment. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on the other hand, recently issued a statement reassuring retirees:

"Having strong Social Security and Medicare programs is essential in order to ensure a secure retirement for all Americans, especially for our most vulnerable populations. The Biden-Harris administration is committed to safeguarding these programs and ensuring they continue to deliver economic security and health care to older Americans."

