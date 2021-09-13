Health Officials Warn Of A Deadly Parasite In The United States

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about Naegleria Fowleri, a parasite that causes a brain infection. It has been found in Texas, California, Florida, and other warm states.

After swimming in central Texas, Laci and John's 10-year-old daughter Lily developed a fever and headache. But after doctors ran several tests, they discovered her symptoms were caused by a brain-eating amoeba (parasite) named Naegleria Fowleri. Sadly, Lily passed away in a Fort-Worth hospital a week later.

"We need more people to know about this amoeba because it's serious," Laci said in an interview with local media. "It's in all freshwater. If we had known, we would've taken better precautions. We don't want anybody to have to go through the loss and the nightmare that we have to every day, so if we could just save one life."

The parasite is becoming more prevalent throughout southern states. A seven-year-old boy from California recently died after contracting the parasite while swimming in a lake. According to reports by CBS News, he was taken to the ER and then airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center, where he was placed on life support. The parasitic infection caused considerable swelling in the boy's brain, and doctors were unable to save him. Meanwhile, in North Carolina, a 6-year-old boy died on August 13th after doctors suspected he contracted the same parasite.

According to the CDC, "Naegleria Fowleri usually infects people when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. Once the ameba enters the nose, it travels to the brain, where it causes PAM (Primary amebic meningoencephalitis), which is usually fatal. Infection typically occurs when people go swimming or diving in warm freshwater places, like lakes and rivers. In very rare instances, Naegleria infections may also occur when contaminated water from other sources (such as inadequately chlorinated swimming pool water or heated and contaminated tap water) enters the nose."

Naegleria Fowleri is commonly found in warm water. For example, lakes, rivers, muddy puddles, and untreated swimming pools. Also, it's important to know that most people get sick approximately five days after exposure to water containing the brain-eating parasite. Symptoms typically include (but are not necessarily limited to):

Severe headaches

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Stiff neck

Seizures

Altered mental status

Hallucinations

The CDC says, "the outlook for people who get this disease is poor, although early diagnosis and new treatments might increase the chances for survival." So, if you ever contract the parasite, go to a hospital as soon as possible.

According to ABC News, parasites like Naegleria Fowleri may become more common in the United States due to climate change: "The sweltering summer heat may send swimmers diving head-first into the nearest body of water, but climate change may contribute to life-threatening risks for swimmers as waterborne pathogens thrive and multiply faster in increasingly warming waters."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Therefore, please consult a doctor before making any significant medical decisions.

