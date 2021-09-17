Should Texas Governor Greg Abbott Run For President?

Texas Gov. Abbott is one of the most popular Republicans in the United States. But to have a chance of becoming President, he will need to improve his poll numbers amongst suburban and independent voters.

Photo via The White House (Public Domain)

We all know that many people in Texas proudly support Republicans. And with talk of the 2024 election heating up, many people are wondering who will run against Joe Biden on the Republican ticket. One name which keeps popping up is Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Despite approval ratings plummeting amongst the general population, Abbott is extremely popular with a large percentage of Republican voters in Texas. He crowdfunded money for the southern border wall, passed abortion laws, and is close buddies with the former President, Donald Trump. So, Abbott is constantly focusing on various issues that are extremely important to GOP voters. Quoting The Texas Tribune:

"Republican voters have repeatedly viewed the current volume of legal immigration as excessive, and 61% said that the state spends too little on border security in polling conducted at the beginning of the legislative session, providing a basis for the current rhetorical and potential policy shift at the state level. And of course, they overwhelmingly and enthusiastically supported Trump's earlier calls to build a wall."

When asked about the prospect of running for President in 2024, Greg Abbott didn't rule it out. "We'll see what happens. You know, one thing that you know about me, I take one step at a time. The first step is to win re-election, and after that, we'll see what happens."

Many in the Republican party approve of Governor Abbott's approach to managing the state. James Dickey, the former chair of the Texas Republican Party, said, "We are the tip of the spear. We are on the front of the battle lines. No question. With the federal government entirely abdicating their responsibility, that leaves us on the border needing to take up the fight, and Governor Abbott is clearly doing that."

Although Greg Abbott is extremely popular amongst Republicans, he will need to improve his likability amongst suburban and independent voters to win a national election. After all, they were vital to Joe Biden's election in 2020. Quoting The Washington Post:

"Biden won by moving some of the parts of the electorate in his direction. One major shift, according to Pew, was among independents, a move foreshadowed in the 2018 election when independent voters helped fuel a midterm surge that put Democrats in control of the House. Pew's figures show Trump winning independents by a single point in 2016. In 2018, Democrats won them by 15 points. Biden then won them by nine points."

At the moment, media pundits can only speculate on who will become the Republican Presidential nominee. After all, hardly anyone predicted that Donald Trump would win the 2016 election before it actually happened.

What do you think? Should Greg Abbott run for President? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.