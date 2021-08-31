Some Texans Will Receive A $2,000 Stimulus Check Soon

Some teachers in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area will receive a stimulus payment up to $2,000 as a reward for their hard work during the pandemic.

Last year, millions of Texans received stimulus checks thanks to Donald Trump. But according to a recent report, half of the U.S workforce believe the pandemic will make it difficult to own a house or pay off the mortgage. Also, 10% of Americans say they'll face financial hardship for the rest of their lives. Quoting an article published by Pew Research Center:

"The economic fallout from COVID-19 continues to hit some segments of the population harder than others. Lower-income adults, as well as Hispanic and Asian Americans and adults younger than 30, are among the most likely to say they or someone in their household has lost a job or taken a pay cut since the outbreak began in February 2020. Among those who've had these experiences, lower-income and Black adults are particularly likely to say they have taken on debt or put off paying their bills in order to cover lost wages or salary."

According to CNBC, the living wage in Texas is approximately $48,000. But with many jobs paying much less than that, stimulus checks were useful for many households trying to make ends meet in the lone star state. And with Hurricane Ida recently impacting the region, even more people are struggling to get by through no fault of their own. This video from ABC news covers the situation perfectly:

With many people unable to go to work, government stimulus provided them with a cash injection that helped to pay rent, buy groceries, and afford the necessities of life. But now that a lot of time has passed since stimulus checks were issued to ordinary Americans, many want the government to give them extra cash. Thankfully, some people in Texas will be given financial assistance.

According to CBS Dallas Fort-Worth, many Texas teachers will receive bonuses at the start of the school year. However, it's important to note that individual school districts will approve bonuses instead of the state government. Returning teachers in Irving (near Dallas) will receive a $2,000 one-time stimulus payment. Meanwhile, staff in Denton (also in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area) will receive a $500 payment. The reason? School districts want to thank teachers for their hard work and for adapting to remote learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The news comes as millions of people around the country face immediate eviction following the lifting of the moratorium by the Supreme Court. However, it's important to mention that rental assistance is still available for those who need it.

