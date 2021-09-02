"A Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated!" Texas Hospitals Are Running Out Of ICU Beds

Photo via Pexels

According to The Texas Tribune, "People under 50 are being admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 in larger numbers than at any point during the pandemic as the latest surge of the coronavirus continues to tighten its grip on Texas." Also, recently published data shows that young people are becoming increasingly likely to be hospitalized from the Delta variant. Quoting The New York Times:

"Many of the patients with Covid-19 now arriving at the hospital are not just unvaccinated — they are much younger than 50, a stark departure from the frail, older patients seen when the pandemic first surged last year."

According to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 18 to 49 year-olds are the largest demographic hospitalized for COVID-19 in the United States. Here's a graph to give you more context of the situation:

Why is this happening? A significant percentage of people aged 50+ are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. But in Texas, younger people may have only received one dose or been reluctant to get the vaccine. And since two doses of the vaccine protects against severe symptoms, it's understandable why more young people are showing up in the hospital with Covid-19.

Doctors have warned that ICU beds are quickly filling up throughout the state of Texas. Therefore, the Governor, Greg Abbott, has decided to take drastic action to ensure Texans can get the medical treatment they require. Quoting a press release:

"Governor Abbott is directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and DSHS to open additional COVID-19 antibody infusion centers in communities across the state. These infusion centers will treat COVID-19 patients who do not need hospitalization with therapeutic drugs that can prevent their condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. These centers also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients. "

In addition to the impact of Covid-19 on young people's physical health, it's taking a toll on their mental health, as well. According to a survey published by the BBC, "More than half (52%) of 16-year-olds who took part in the research felt their mental and emotional health had worsened during the pandemic."

Are you concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic in Texas? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered health advice. Therefore, please consult a doctor before making any significant medical decisions.

