Illegal Immigration In Texas Reaches Highest Level In 20 Years

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has praised The National Guard after 213,000 illegal immigrants were arrested trying to cross the southern border.

In a statement, the Governor praised the Texas National Guard for arresting illegal immigrants trying to cross the southern border with Mexico. "The Texas National Guard apprehended more illegal immigrants last night in Roma, Texas. As Biden fails to end this crisis, the Texas Guard is working around the clock to keep our communities safe and secure the border."

More than one thousand troops have been deployed to protect Texas communities from cartel violence, drug trafficking, and other crimes on the southern border. Here's what the Governor said on Twitter:

According to reports by Fox News, "213,000 migrants were encountered at the southern border in July, a 13% increase over the already massive 188,000 migrant encounters in June." Also, the number of illegal immigrants trying to cross the southern border has reached the highest level in more than 20 years. If that doesn't constitute a border crisis, what does?

During a hearing on border security, several sheriffs testified in support of more funding to secure the border with Mexico. Quoting Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez:

"We've had a 140% increase in dead bodies, a 130% increase in 9-1-1 calls, over 200% increase in rescues. Any type of funding provided will definitely help the county and border counties, or any other county that has this issue because it doesn't stop there. We're 70 miles north of the Rio Grande river, we do have a checkpoint, a lot of private land, and this is what's occurring in our backyard. There's a lack of manpower, there's a lack of resources."

Border security spending is a top goal for Governor Abbott in the first and second Special Sessions in 2021. The Governor asked border sheriffs and county judges to speak up to the committee and members about the urgent need for extra funds to protect the border in a conversation with them. The Governor also asked legislators to act quickly on this topic, especially now that a quorum has been formed, to keep communities safe and assist with border security.

