"There's Not Enough Time To Evacuate!" Hurricane Will Strike Texas This Weekend

According to NBC News, "Hurricane Ida, which forecasters expect to make landfall on coastal Louisiana Sunday evening as a life-threatening Category 4 storm, poses a significant threat to the New Orleans metropolitan area."

The Governor of Louisiana said, "Hurricane Ida is rapidly intensifying, and the situation is changing, it seems, by the hour." He continued to say, "The next 24 hours are very, very important. Now is the time to finish your preparations. By nightfall tomorrow night, you need to be where you intend to ride out the storm, and you need to be postured as you would want to be as the storm approaches you."

The mayor of New Orleans has issued an evacuation order for some parts of the city. However, she stopped short of evacuating the entire metropolitan area due to a lack of time.

Meanwhile, in Texas, the Governor is preparing resources to deal with the aftermath of the hurricane. However, it's expected to be extremely brutal due to the horrific weather conditions. Quoting the Governor's office:

"Ida is forecasted to become a dangerous, major hurricane when it reaches the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday, August 29. Although Texas is anticipated to remain outside of Ida's direct path, Southeast and East Texans should prepare for heavy rain, flooding, high winds, and potential extended power outages in the event that Hurricane Ida moves west."

The Governor's office also says to follow these safety tips during extreme weather events:

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways, and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around and Don't Drown.

Are you concerned about Hurricane Ida? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

