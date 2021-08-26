"Joe Biden Isn't Doing Anything To Fix The Southern Border Crisis!"

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

In a recent statement, the Governor's office announced that Texas will be utilizing the National Guard to prevent illegal immigrants from crossing the southern border:

"Greg Abbott is surging Texas National Guard to better secure the border. The Guard is now authorized to enforce Texas law, including arresting people who have crossed the border illegally and violated Texas law. They are working with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and local law enforcement to increase border security. In addition to performing a law enforcement function, the Texas National Guard is also helping with the early stages of constructing border barriers and a border wall."

According to The Texas Tribune, "The Texas Department of Transportation is set to pay nearly $25 million for the construction of a nearly 2-mile concrete barrier along the border in Eagle Pass, giving the first glimpse into the potential cost of a state-funded border wall pushed by Gov. Greg Abbott." So, a strong border wall to combat illegal immigration will quickly become a reality.

Since Governor Abbott started Operation Lone Star in March 2021, the Texas Department of Public Safety has made over 4,600 arrests for criminal mischief and trespass offenses. OLS has also resulted in the seizure of over 700 pounds of cocaine, 127 pounds of lethal fentanyl, over 8,500 pounds of cannabis, and over 270 weapons. It's worth mentioning that more than 212,000 individuals attempted to enter Texas' southern border illegally in July 2021, the highest amount since 2000.

The state of Texas recently faced an arduous legal battle against the Biden Administration regarding illegal immigration. However, the justice system ruled in favor of the state and asked the federal government to disclose information. Quoting a statement by the Texas Attorney General:

"Federal law requires the Department of Homeland Security to take control of illegal aliens convicted of certain crimes after they serve their sentence. But the Biden Administration rashly decided to stop detaining illegal aliens convicted of crimes relating to drugs or moral turpitude—despite federal law—forcing Texas to sue. Today, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas ruled that the Biden Administration's policies violated federal law. In the ruling, the court also ordered the federal government to disclose important information about its practices to ensure compliance with this Preliminary Injunction."

Please email Mattlillywhitenewsbreak@gmail.com for any corrections.